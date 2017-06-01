Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rita Ora Streams New Ed Sheeran Collaboration 'Your Song'
06-01-2017
.
Rita Ora

Rita Ora has released an online stream of her brand new song "Your Song", which was a collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac. The track is the first single from her forthcoming album.

Ora had this to say about the new single,"'Your Song' has everything I wanted to express: it's a song that's full of positivity and about feeling on top of the world, like everything is going right and that's where my life is right now."

She also offered the following thoughts on working with Sheeran and Mac on the song, "I loved working with Ed and Steve; it was incredible to really bring this idea to life with some of the most talented songwriters of our time. Ed and I have been friends since our teens, it's brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single, we definitely click creatively." Stream the song here.

Rita Ora Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rita Ora T-shirts and Posters

More Rita Ora News

Rita Ora Music
