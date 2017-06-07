|
Ritchie Blackmore Says Musicians Should Do It For Nothing
.
Legendary Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore says in an interview that he believes musicians should play for free because they are into music. Blackmore spoke with The Guardian and was asked why Rainbow has gone through over two dozen members and he responded, "I've been told it's because I don't pay anybody. I don't see why that should make a difference. If you're into music, you should do it for nothing. In fact, that's the way the music business is going, isn't it? I thought artists were expected to play for nothing." When the writer then said that "That really doesn't make being a globe-straddling, internationally successful band sound like much fun," Blackmore revealed "I try not to have fun. I work very hard at not having fun." He then explained, "I don't think the world is a fun place. I'm very content in my own mind, in a way, but fun, I'm not too sure about. I don't quite know what fun is. I don't know why I should walk around with a perpetual grin on my face, saying everything's wonderful. "I just don't fit into the 'fun' area," he continues. "A lot of musicians go: 'Oh, that was fun.' Well, I like to think that music is very serious, and it's not fun. I'm not one of these guys that likes jamming with people and having fun; music is too serious, and I don't feel like I can relate if I'm having fun. It's hard work and it's really gratifying to do, but fun? Fun is something where someone tells a joke and they laugh for 10 seconds. Music's much deeper than that."
Blackmore spoke with The Guardian and was asked why Rainbow has gone through over two dozen members and he responded, "I've been told it's because I don't pay anybody. I don't see why that should make a difference. If you're into music, you should do it for nothing. In fact, that's the way the music business is going, isn't it? I thought artists were expected to play for nothing."
When the writer then said that "That really doesn't make being a globe-straddling, internationally successful band sound like much fun," Blackmore revealed "I try not to have fun. I work very hard at not having fun."
He then explained, "I don't think the world is a fun place. I'm very content in my own mind, in a way, but fun, I'm not too sure about. I don't quite know what fun is. I don't know why I should walk around with a perpetual grin on my face, saying everything's wonderful.
"I just don't fit into the 'fun' area," he continues. "A lot of musicians go: 'Oh, that was fun.' Well, I like to think that music is very serious, and it's not fun. I'm not one of these guys that likes jamming with people and having fun; music is too serious, and I don't feel like I can relate if I'm having fun. It's hard work and it's really gratifying to do, but fun? Fun is something where someone tells a joke and they laugh for 10 seconds. Music's much deeper than that."
• Guns N' Roses Hit Metallica, Journey, Pink Floyd Milestone
• Blink-182 Release 'Home is Such a Lonely Place' Video
• Ritchie Blackmore Says Musicians Should Do It For Nothing
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Calls Out Rock Hall Snubbing
• Korn Release 'Black Is The Soul' Music Video
• Cage The Elephant Unplugging For 'Unpeeled' Album
• Foo Fighters, The Killers and Kendrick Lamar Lead Voodoo Lineup
• The Eagles In The Studio Special For 45th Anniversary
• Pete Townshend Recruits Billy Idol For Quadrophenia Shows
• U2 Add New Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour
• Gogol Bordello Stream New Song 'Saboteur Blues'
• Beatles Almost Top The Charts With Sgt Pepper Reissue
• Edguy Stream Track From Upcoming 3-Disc Package
• Fall Out Boy Releasing Song Inspired By 'The NeverEnding Story'
• Michael Monroe Reveals More Details For New Compilation
• Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit
• Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Release 'Speak to a Girl' Video
• Ariana Grande Brings Toddler To Tears With 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'
• Justin Bieber Taps Victoria's Secret Model To Tease New Lyric
• Marc Anthony Announces The Full Circle Tour
• The Judds Announce New 21 Track Collection
• Denny Strickland Releases 'We Don't Sleep' Video
• Bill Monroe Estate Selling The Rights To His Name and Likeness
• Hank Williams Jr. Returning To 'Monday Night Football'
• Rapper Kodak Black Released Early From Jail
• Kanye West Tracks Leak Including Migos and Young Thug Collaboration
• One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Raised Over $3 Million
• Lee Brice And His Wife Sara Welcome Baby Girl
• Fifth Harmony Stars Discuss Their New Era Without Camila
• Big Boi Reveals Details For New Album 'Boomiverse'
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
• TBT - Black Sabbath Rock Lollapalooza 2012
• Quick Flicks: Bang! The Bert Berns Story
• Hot In The City: Lane Change - Rise
• Carly Van Skaik - Carly Van Shaik EP
• On The Record: The Bill Evans Trio - On a Monday Evening
• TBT: Iron Maiden - A Matter Of Life And Death
• Passport: Orchestra Baobab- Amine & Hamza- Las Cafeteras
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.