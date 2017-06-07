Ritchie Blackmore Says Musicians Should Do It For Nothing

Blackmore spoke with The Guardian and was asked why Rainbow has gone through over two dozen members and he responded, "I've been told it's because I don't pay anybody. I don't see why that should make a difference. If you're into music, you should do it for nothing. In fact, that's the way the music business is going, isn't it? I thought artists were expected to play for nothing."

When the writer then said that "That really doesn't make being a globe-straddling, internationally successful band sound like much fun," Blackmore revealed "I try not to have fun. I work very hard at not having fun."

He then explained, "I don't think the world is a fun place. I'm very content in my own mind, in a way, but fun, I'm not too sure about. I don't quite know what fun is. I don't know why I should walk around with a perpetual grin on my face, saying everything's wonderful.

"I just don't fit into the 'fun' area," he continues. "A lot of musicians go: 'Oh, that was fun.' Well, I like to think that music is very serious, and it's not fun. I'm not one of these guys that likes jamming with people and having fun; music is too serious, and I don't feel like I can relate if I'm having fun. It's hard work and it's really gratifying to do, but fun? Fun is something where someone tells a joke and they laugh for 10 seconds. Music's much deeper than that."