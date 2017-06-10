Camila Cabello Explains Title For Upcoming Album

During her visit at 92.3 AMP Radio in New York City, Camila explained to morning hosts Shoboy and Nina just how much of the album is broken up, percentage-wise, between "hurting," "healing," and "loving."

"I actually would say it's pretty even," Camila says about the songs and each of the three separate categories.The Hurting' is definitely 'I Have Questions' and there are a couple other songs like that.

"The hurting is definitely 'I Have Questions' and there are a couple other songs like that. The healing, I would definitely put 'Crying in the Club' into that category, and also this other song called 'Scar Tissue.'"

"The loving is kind of like the fun stuff," she admits. "I have a song called 'Havana' on there. It's really cool and mixes the classic Cuban sound with Hip Hop, which I did with Frank Dukes and Pharrell. I feel like I'm in the loving' now," Camilla explained. "I'm trying to squeeze back in some writing time before I really have to let go of the project. So, I feel like I might have a lot more of those songs to go."

