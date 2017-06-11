Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Cher's Life Story To Become New Broadway Musical
06-11-2017
Cher

(Radio.com) A musical based on Cher's life and career is headed to Broadway in 2018. The show will explore her deep catalog of hits and the unusual, surprising, incomparable path Cher has traveled in the public eye--from folk singer to variety show star, Oscar-winning actress, and dance-pop diva. Cher made the announcement on Twitter:

"Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical," Cher wrote. "There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It'll be on Broadway 2018."

The New York Post reports that Jason Moore of Pitch Perfect will direct the show, written by Rick Elice of Jersey Boys acclaim. The lead role will be played by three actresses to reflect three different eras of her life. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

