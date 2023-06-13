Nicki Bluhm Shares First Single From Cher Cover Album

(Hello Wendy) As a break from writing and recording her album Avondale Drive (2022) in the doldrums of 2020, Nicki Bluhm and producer Jesse Noah Wilson took advantage of their time off and took a stab at recording songs in the early musical catalog of Cher.

According to Bluhm, "Sometimes it's nice to take a break from baring your soul and sing someone else's songs. Selecting those songs, the right ones, can sometimes be as hard as writing one. Interpreting someone else's words is another nuanced layer to making a cover song resonate as your own."

Predating 1973, Bluhm and Wilson selected some of their favorites; songs penned by Dan Penn, Spooner Oldham, Albert Hammond, Mike Hazlewood and of course Sonny Bono. They enlisted old friends and new to play and help sing the duets like fellow Grambler Steve Adams, Sam Blasucci of Los Angeles's Mapache and Nashville neighbor Butch Walker.

Continues Bluhm, "I've always been one of many admirers of Cher; her sense of fashion and boldness, the many roles she played and won me over with, her deep and sultry voice and most importantly her endless joie de vivre. We had so much fun with these songs, looking back into a history that seemed more romantic and carefree. It was a refreshing way to honor a living legend and some of those who helped her shine along the way."

As an homage, the 8 digitally released singles will make up The Beat Goes On, Nicki Bluhm Sings Cher. The first single was released June 9, 2023 with a new release every month finalizing in December. Nicki and her band aspire to play a live set in their home of Nashville in the Fall of 2023.

The track release schedule for the Cher songs is as follows:

The Beat Goes On (Featuring Steve Adams of ALO)

Release 6/9/2023

Original Release 1/14/1967 by Sonny & Cher "In Case You're In Love"

Written by Sonny Bono

Cry Like A Baby

Release 7/14/2023

Original Release 6/20/1969 by Cher "3614 Jackson Highway"

Written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham

Baby Don't Go (Featuring Sam Blasucci of Mapache)

Release 8/11/23

Original Release 9/1964 by Sonny & Cher as a single

Written by Sonny Bono

Needles and Pins

Release 9/8/2023

Original Release 1/1/1965 by Cher "All I Really Want To Do"

Written by Jack Nitzsche and Sonny Bono

I Got You Babe (Featuring Butch Walker)

Release 10/13/23

Original Release 7/9/1965 by Sonny & Cher "Look At Us"

Written by Sonny Bono

Never Rains In California (Featuring Jesse Noah Wilson)

Release 11/10/2023

Original Release 2/3/1973 by Sonny & Cher "Mama Was a Rock and Roll Singer, Papa Used to Write All Her Songs"

Written by Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood

Bang Bang (Featuring Caitlin James)

Release 12/15/2023

Original Release 3/28/1966 by Cher "The Sonny Side of Cher"

Written by Sonny Bono

Gypsies Tramps and Thieves: Instrumental

Release 12/15/23

Original Release 9/1/1971 by Cher "Gypsies Tramps & Thieves"

Written by Bob Stone

