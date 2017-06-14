Backstreet Boys Extend Larger Than Life Residency Into 2018

The newly announced dates will be taking place in November of this year followed by a run of dates in January and February of next year. They are added to the group's current dates that run until July 1st.

"There are so many great things happening right now. We have a sold out Las Vegas residency, a new record coming and our single with Florida Georgia Line is a Top 5 single at Country radio," says AJ McLean. "Vegas is going to see a lot more of us!"

Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Date:

June 15th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 23rd, 24th, 28th, 30th, July 1st, November 8th, 10th, 11th, 15th, 17th and 18th, January 31st, February 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 16th and 17th