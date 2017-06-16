Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Journey Do Not Need A Reunion With Steve Perry
06-16-2017
.
Journey

Talk of Journey reuniting with former singer Steve Perry hit a fevered pitch this past spring when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame but fans hoping that a big pay day would motivate such a reunion are out of luck.

Guitarist Neal Schon has expressed in numerous interviews that he remains open to working with Steve Perry again in some capacity and appeared genuinely moved by reconnecting with Perry on a personal level at the Rock Hall induction, but the guitarist doesn't believe that a reunion would prove financially more successful than the current lineup of the group.

Many bands reunite their classic lineups for financial reasons but Journey is currently enjoying some of the biggest success of their long career touring arenas with Arnel Pineda as their frontman.

Schon recently told Atlantic City Weekly, "You know what people don't understand is that we couldn't even possibly be doing better right now even if he (Perry) was with us. It's taken a lot of hard work to build it back up, but you know what, we're here again. We're sitting there. And management is the first one to tell me it couldn't possibly be bigger."

