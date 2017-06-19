Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

The single is the latest track that has been revealed from the DJ/Producer's forthcoming studio album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1", which is set to be released on June 30.

"Feels" follows the previously release "Rollin," a collaboration with Khalid and Future, "Slide" featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and "Heatstroke," which stars Young Thug, Pharrell and Ariana Grande. Stream the new song here.