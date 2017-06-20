|
Slayer, Faith No More Supergroup Dead Cross Release New video
.
The hardcore supergroup Dead Cross have released a new animated video fro their track "Seizure and Desist", from their forthcoming self-titled debut album. The group, which features Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Justin Pearson (Retox/The Locust), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Tomahawk) and Michael Crain (Retox, Festival of Dead Deer), will be releasing the album on August 4th. Justin Pearson had this say about the new visual, "The artist who created our album art, Eric Livingston, came up with this video. As far as I'm concerned, It sums up the current social and political climate of today. For a lot of humanity, this world is a mean motherf***ing place. "The video captures the severity of the times we live in, as well as a means to communicate beyond basic language using iconic imagery, campy techniques, historical relevance, as well as a glimpse into the future." Watch the video here.
