Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends

One Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have a sort-of reunion on the record, which includes icons like The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Queen's Brian May and Nile Rodgers.

From the pop world, Cowell also recruited Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Bastille, Rita Ora, Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis and more. Proceeds from the single (released by Artists for Grenfell) aid survivors of the blaze. See the full list of artists here.