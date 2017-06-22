Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends
06-22-2017
.
Queen

(Radio.com) Last week's Grenfell Tower fire killed at least 79 people and injured dozens--hitting close to home for British recording artists. So Simon Cowell organized a charity cover of Simon and Garfunkel's classic 'Bridge Over Troubled Water," which features more than 50 prominent musicians, as well as survivors of the tragedy.

One Direction's Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have a sort-of reunion on the record, which includes icons like The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Queen's Brian May and Nile Rodgers.

From the pop world, Cowell also recruited Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Bastille, Rita Ora, Geri Halliwell, Leona Lewis and more. Proceeds from the single (released by Artists for Grenfell) aid survivors of the blaze. See the full list of artists here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

