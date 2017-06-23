Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'

The record features 21 tracks: 18 stripped down versions of songs from their past albums plus 3 covers: Whole Wide World," The Stranglers' "Golden Brown," and Daft Punk's "Instant Crush."

"Many times you're adding sonic layers looking for something to hide behind, and what you don't realize is that that vulnerability and that nakedness might be the most compelling and interesting thing about the song," said frontman Matt Shultz about the inspiration behind the project.

The band has multiple festival appearances scheduled for this summer, check out their new track and live dates here.