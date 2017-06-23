Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Depeche Mode Go 360 Degrees For 'Going Backwards' Video
06-23-2017
.
Depeche Mode

(Radio.com) Depeche Mode have released an innovative new music video for their latest track "Going Backwards." The song comes off the band's most recent album, "Spirit," which came out March 17.

The new video was filmed with 360-degree technology and features a stripped-down performance of the single and provides fans with the ideal video experience for the song.

The new clip was directed by Timothy Saccenti, who is known for his dynamic and immersive photographic style. Watch the new "Going Backwards" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Depeche Mode Music, DVDs, Books and more

Depeche Mode T-shirts and Posters

