Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger' Remixes

Depeche Mode unveils new dimensions of "My Favourite Stranger" with today's digital release of five new remixes of the track hailed by Allmusic for its "pulsing menace" that "builds to discomfiting yet alluring levels of anxiety." The latest series of reimaginations of a song from the universally acclaimed Memento Mori (Columbia Records), the newly released "My Favourite Stranger" remixes are by Boris Brejcha, Ela Minus, Long Island Sound, Sunken Cages and Al Wootton.

The remixes are available to stream here.Meanwhile in the physical world, Depeche Mode announces the launch of the Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, a monthly drop of 12" vinyl singles building on the previously digital-only remixes of Memento Mori's singles. The series will debut with the November 10 release of "Ghosts Again," the first of these limited edition, individually numbered pieces. Pre-orders are now open for the Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, which will be available exclusively at here in the U.S., and at select physical retailers in Europe.

On the live front, the third leg of Depeche Mode's Memento Mori World Tour continues to play to capacity crowds and ecstatic reviews. The band returns to New York tomorrow for an October 21 date at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, to be followed a week later by the tour's second stop at Madison Square Garden on October 28. With recent performances described by NOLA.com as "the best of Depeche Mode from back then, delivered with all the power and passion of Depeche Mode now" and by the Houston Chronicle as "a sharing of spirits and energies, with each other and the crowd that so clearly still adores them," the tour's second North American run will continue in arenas across the continent before wrapping with a mid-December four-night stand in Los Angeles. The band will then return to Europe at the start of 2024 for an additional round of European dates following last summer's sold-out stadium tour. See below for a full list of dates.

Memento Mori World Tour 2023-2024:

10/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/23/23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

10/25/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10/28/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/31/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/03/23 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

11/05/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/08/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11/10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/13/23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/16/23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/18/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

11/21/23 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11/24/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

11/26/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/28/23 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

12/01/23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

12/03/23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

12/06/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

12/08/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

12/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

12/12/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

12/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

12/17/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

01/22/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena

01/24/24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

01/27/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena

01/29/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

01/31/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

02/03/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

02/06/24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

02/08/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

02/10/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

02/13/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/15/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/17/24 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

02/20/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/22/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

02/24/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

02/27/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

02/29/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

03/03/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

03/05/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

03/07/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

03/12/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center

03/14/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center

03/16/24 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

03/19/24 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena

03/21/24 - Bilbao, ES - BEC

03/23/24 - Torino, IT - Pala Alpitour

03/26/24 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome

03/28/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

03/30/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

04/03/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

04/05/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

04/08/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Related Stories

Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)' Video

Bolier Pays Homage to Depeche Mode With 'Best Friend (Never Let Me Down)'

Depeche Mode Add New Leg To Memento Mori Tour

Depeche Mode Share 'Wagging Tongue' Video

More Depeche Mode News