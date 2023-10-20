Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger' Remixes

Depeche Mode unveils new dimensions of "My Favourite Stranger" with today's digital release of five new remixes of the track hailed by Allmusic for its "pulsing menace" that "builds to discomfiting yet alluring levels of anxiety." The latest series of reimaginations of a song from the universally acclaimed Memento Mori (Columbia Records), the newly released "My Favourite Stranger" remixes are by Boris Brejcha, Ela Minus, Long Island Sound, Sunken Cages and Al Wootton.
The remixes are available to stream here.Meanwhile in the physical world, Depeche Mode announces the launch of the Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, a monthly drop of 12" vinyl singles building on the previously digital-only remixes of Memento Mori's singles. The series will debut with the November 10 release of "Ghosts Again," the first of these limited edition, individually numbered pieces. Pre-orders are now open for the Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, which will be available exclusively at here in the U.S., and at select physical retailers in Europe.
On the live front, the third leg of Depeche Mode's Memento Mori World Tour continues to play to capacity crowds and ecstatic reviews. The band returns to New York tomorrow for an October 21 date at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, to be followed a week later by the tour's second stop at Madison Square Garden on October 28. With recent performances described by NOLA.com as "the best of Depeche Mode from back then, delivered with all the power and passion of Depeche Mode now" and by the Houston Chronicle as "a sharing of spirits and energies, with each other and the crowd that so clearly still adores them," the tour's second North American run will continue in arenas across the continent before wrapping with a mid-December four-night stand in Los Angeles. The band will then return to Europe at the start of 2024 for an additional round of European dates following last summer's sold-out stadium tour. See below for a full list of dates.
Memento Mori World Tour 2023-2024:
10/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/23/23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
10/25/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10/28/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/31/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/03/23 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
11/05/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/08/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11/10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/13/23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/16/23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11/18/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
11/21/23 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11/24/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/26/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/28/23 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
12/01/23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
12/03/23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
12/06/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12/08/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
12/12/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
12/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
12/17/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
01/22/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena
01/24/24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
01/27/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena
01/29/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
01/31/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
02/03/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
02/06/24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
02/08/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
02/10/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
02/13/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/15/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/17/24 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
02/20/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/22/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
02/24/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
02/27/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
02/29/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
03/03/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
03/05/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
03/07/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
03/12/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center
03/14/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center
03/16/24 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
03/19/24 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
03/21/24 - Bilbao, ES - BEC
03/23/24 - Torino, IT - Pala Alpitour
03/26/24 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome
03/28/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
03/30/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
04/03/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
04/05/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
04/08/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)' Video
Bolier Pays Homage to Depeche Mode With 'Best Friend (Never Let Me Down)'
Depeche Mode Add New Leg To Memento Mori Tour
Depeche Mode Share 'Wagging Tongue' Video
Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Rival Sons Deliver Second Album of 2023 'LIGHTBRINGER'
Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett 'Lost at Sea' With New Solo Album
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video
The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video
The Veronicas Make A 'Perfect' Return
Dhani Harrison Releases First Album In Six Years 'INNERSTANDING'
Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview
Neil Young Announces New Album 'Before And After'