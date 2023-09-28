Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)' Video

(NLM) Depeche Mode has revealed two strikingly different visual aspects of "My Favourite Stranger," another standout from its universally acclaimed Memento Mori (Columbia Records), hailed by Allmusic for its "pulsing menace" that "builds to discomfiting yet alluring levels of anxiety." First is the Anton Corbijn-directed official music video that premiered September 21, taking viewers on a journey to an unknown destination alongside an enigmatic figure with a surprising secret. Next up is today's unveiling of "My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)," the third in a series of intimate and unique pared back arrangements of Memento Mori tracks recorded live at Brooklyn's Vinegar Hill studios.
On the live front, having kicked off the third leg of the Memento Mori World Tour with a trio of shows at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium, Depeche Mode returns to the U.S. tomorrow, September 29, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Following a sold out spring run described as "a death-defying evening" (Los Angeles Times) and "a beautiful, life-affirming display of a band that, 43 years in, still has so much left to give" (Chicago Sun-Times), the tour's second trek through North America will visit arenas across the continent before wrapping with a mid-December four-night stand in Los Angeles. See below for a full list of dates.
Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode released its critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023 alongside the launch of the Memento Mori World Tour, which has since played to well over two million fans and has been extended into 2024 due to overwhelming demand. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.
Full Tour Routing:
09/29/23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
10/01/23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10/04/23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10/07/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
10/10/23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
10/12/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
10/15/23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
10/19/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
10/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
10/23/23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
10/25/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
10/28/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10/31/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
11/03/23 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
11/05/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
11/08/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
11/10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/13/23 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/16/23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11/18/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
11/21/23 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
11/24/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/26/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/28/23 - Portland, OR - MODA Center
12/01/23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
12/03/23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
12/06/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12/08/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
12/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
12/12/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
12/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
12/17/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
01/22/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena
01/24/24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
01/27/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena
01/29/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
01/31/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
02/03/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
02/06/24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
02/08/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
02/10/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
02/13/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/15/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/17/24 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
02/20/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
02/22/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
02/24/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
02/27/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
02/29/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
03/03/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
03/05/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
03/07/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
03/12/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center
03/14/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center
03/16/24 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
03/19/24 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
03/21/24 - Bilbao, ES - BEC
03/23/24 - Torino, IT - Pala Alpitour
03/26/24 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome
03/28/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
03/30/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
04/03/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
04/05/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
04/08/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
