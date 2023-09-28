Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)' Video

(NLM) Depeche Mode has revealed two strikingly different visual aspects of "My Favourite Stranger," another standout from its universally acclaimed Memento Mori (Columbia Records), hailed by Allmusic for its "pulsing menace" that "builds to discomfiting yet alluring levels of anxiety." First is the Anton Corbijn-directed official music video that premiered September 21, taking viewers on a journey to an unknown destination alongside an enigmatic figure with a surprising secret. Next up is today's unveiling of "My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)," the third in a series of intimate and unique pared back arrangements of Memento Mori tracks recorded live at Brooklyn's Vinegar Hill studios.

On the live front, having kicked off the third leg of the Memento Mori World Tour with a trio of shows at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium, Depeche Mode returns to the U.S. tomorrow, September 29, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Following a sold out spring run described as "a death-defying evening" (Los Angeles Times) and "a beautiful, life-affirming display of a band that, 43 years in, still has so much left to give" (Chicago Sun-Times), the tour's second trek through North America will visit arenas across the continent before wrapping with a mid-December four-night stand in Los Angeles. See below for a full list of dates.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode released its critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023 alongside the launch of the Memento Mori World Tour, which has since played to well over two million fans and has been extended into 2024 due to overwhelming demand. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Full Tour Routing:

09/29/23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

10/01/23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/04/23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/07/23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

10/10/23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

10/12/23 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

10/15/23 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10/19/23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/21/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

10/23/23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

10/25/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10/28/23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/31/23 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/03/23 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

11/05/23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

11/08/23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

11/10/23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/13/23 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/16/23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/18/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

11/21/23 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11/24/23 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

11/26/23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/28/23 - Portland, OR - MODA Center

12/01/23 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

12/03/23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

12/06/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

12/08/23 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

12/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

12/12/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

12/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

12/17/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

01/22/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena

01/24/24 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

01/27/24 - London, UK - O2 Arena

01/29/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

01/31/24 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

02/03/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

02/06/24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

02/08/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

02/10/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

02/13/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/15/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/17/24 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

02/20/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/22/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

02/24/24 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

02/27/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

02/29/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

03/03/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

03/05/24 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

03/07/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

03/12/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center

03/14/24 - Madrid, ES - Wizink Center

03/16/24 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

03/19/24 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena

03/21/24 - Bilbao, ES - BEC

03/23/24 - Torino, IT - Pala Alpitour

03/26/24 - Budapest, HU - MVM Dome

03/28/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

03/30/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

04/03/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

04/05/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

04/08/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

