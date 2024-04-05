Depeche Mode Wrap Memento Mori Tour With 'People Are Good' Video

(Columbia Records) Depeche Mode celebrates the upcoming finale show of their monumental Memento Mori Tour with the release of the official Rich Hall-directed video for "People Are Good," alongside a pack of remixes and a special vinyl offering.

Alongside the official video, Depeche Mode unveils new dimensions of "People Are Good" with today's digital release of five new remixes of the track - listen HERE. The latest series of reimaginations of a song from the universally acclaimed Memento Mori (Columbia Records), the newly released "People Are Good" remixes are by Alessandro Cortini, Ludwig A.F., SiGNL, Obskur and Indira Paganotto.

Meanwhile in the physical world, Depeche Mode release the final vinyl pre-order for their Memento Mori White Label Remix Series, a monthly drop of 12" vinyl singles building on the digital-only remixes of Memento Mori's singles. The final edition including Before We Drown/People Are Good is available exclusively here in the U.S., and at select physical retailers in Europe.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. Depeche Mode released its acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24, 2023 alongside the launch of the Memento Mori World Tour, which has since played to well over two million fans. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Depeche Mode

Memento Mori World Tour 2024:

04/05/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

04/08/24 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

Related Stories

Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger' Remixes

Depeche Mode Share 'My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions)' Video

Bolier Pays Homage to Depeche Mode With 'Best Friend (Never Let Me Down)'

Depeche Mode Add New Leg To Memento Mori Tour

News > Depeche Mode