Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Valley Runs Low' Unplugged Video

The clip is to promote the release of "Joe Bonamassa Live At Carnegie Hall - An Acoustic Evening", which is now available on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and Vinyl and was captured during his two shows at the famed New York City venue on January 21-22nd, 2016.

Bonamassa had this to say, "Despite being among the most ambitious things I've done – I played with a 9 piece acoustic band – It came out great. It was a typical Joe freak show." Watch the video here.