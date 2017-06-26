|
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'The Valley Runs Low' Unplugged Video
.
Joe Bonamassa is celebrating the release of his new unplugged live package with the premiere of the acoustic video of him performing "The Valley Runs Low" live at Carnegie Hall. The clip is to promote the release of "Joe Bonamassa Live At Carnegie Hall - An Acoustic Evening", which is now available on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and Vinyl and was captured during his two shows at the famed New York City venue on January 21-22nd, 2016. Bonamassa had this to say, "Despite being among the most ambitious things I've done – I played with a 9 piece acoustic band – It came out great. It was a typical Joe freak show." Watch the video here.
