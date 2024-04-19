Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Ball Peen Hammer' Video From Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa, one of the world's premier blues-rock guitarists, announces the release of his latest live single, "Ball Peen Hammer," from the upcoming album Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. Available for streaming on all major platforms, this version features an extraordinary arrangement backed by a 40-piece orchestra, adding a majestic layer to Bonamassa's signature sound. Originally penned by the underappreciated genius Chris Whitley, the song was immortalized by Bonamassa on his 2007 album Sloe Gin, and its powerful interpretation by Bonamassa introduced it to a broader audience.

"Ball Peen Hammer" is a poignant tale of resilience and hope amid hardship. Bonamassa's live version captures the raw emotional essence of the song, further enriched by the lush dynamics of the orchestra. Reflecting on Whitley's influence, Bonamassa shared, "He doesn't get a lot of credit but he's one of the great songwriters and guitarists that I ever have run across. My tribute to Chris Whitley is deeply rooted." He further recalled opening for Whitley in 2002: "Chris was the most devastating solo performer I have ever seen. I based my song and the sheer volume of the performance of the song 'Woke Up Dreaming' on that night. Gone too soon and not known nor appreciated in his own lifetime. Plus a very nice and humble man to top it off."

The release of "Ball Peen Hammer" follows the success of "The Last Matador of Bayonne," another highlight from Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra. "Matador" has amassed nearly 600,000 views on YouTube to date and growing. Each song on the album has been carefully selected to showcase the depth and breadth of Bonamassa's musical influences and his ability to fuse blues, rock, and orchestral elements into a compelling narrative soundscape.

Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa's virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest - David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. "Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life," reminisces Bonamassa.

Available in CD/DVD, CD/BR, 2 LP Vinyl, and digital formats, the release captures the essence of Bonamassa's career, highlighting his exceptional talent and the impactful fusion of blues, rock, and orchestral music.

