Joe Bonamassa Announces Rare One-Off UK Concert at The Anvil

(Noble) After performing two sell-out shows at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce a rare one-off intimate concert at The Anvil in Basingstoke on Saturday 15 June 2024.
This special indoor concert follows Joe's exclusive UK festival performance at The Black Deer Festival on Friday 14 June. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST Friday 19 April.
Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 26 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa's career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and is only gaining more momentum.
Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall 2024 Tour
Joe Bonamassa Plays Jimi Hendrix's A Vintage 'Band of Gypsys' Rig At Nerdville
Joe Bonamassa Shares 'The Last Matador Of Bayonne' Live From The Hollywood Bowl
Supergroup Black Country Communion Announce New Album
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol- Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour- more
Dance Gavin Dance Part Ways With Frontman Tilian Pearson- Prong Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' In New Video- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
Rock Hall Nominees To Be Announced On American Idol
Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour
Converge Postpone Tour Following Kurt Ballou Hospitalization
Underoath Announce The 20th Anniversary Tour
Chevelle Reveal 2024 Summer Tour Plans
Boys Like Girls Recruit Grayscale For 2024 Headline Tour
Jinjer Preview Live In Los Angeles With 'Pisces' Video
Frank Turner To Attempt The World Record For Most Shows Played In Different Cities In 24 Hours