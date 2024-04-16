Joe Bonamassa Announces Rare One-Off UK Concert at The Anvil

(Noble) After performing two sell-out shows at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, celebrated and award-winning blues rock guitarist, Joe Bonamassa in association with J&R Adventures and N&P Touring is pleased to announce a rare one-off intimate concert at The Anvil in Basingstoke on Saturday 15 June 2024.

This special indoor concert follows Joe's exclusive UK festival performance at The Black Deer Festival on Friday 14 June. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am BST Friday 19 April.

Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians, the set list for this show will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favourites. By exceeding his own vertiginously high artistic goals, Bonamassa has shattered all expectations with 26 #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist in history). Bonamassa's career in the music industry has built steadily over the years and is only gaining more momentum.

