Like Moths to Flames To Play Debut Album At Upcoming Shows

The North American trek is broke up into two legs with the first kicking off in Toronto on July 27th followed by shows in New York City, Easton, PA and Worchester, MA.

The second leg will begin on August 3rd in Pittsburgh, PA at Cattivo and will include stops in Detroit and Columbus, OH before wrapping up on the 6th in Berwyn, IL at The Wire.

Like Moths To Flames Tour Dates:

7/27: Toronto, ONT @ Hard Luck

7/28: New York, NY @ Webster Hall

7/29: Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

7/30: Worcester, MA @ Palladium

8/3: Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

8/4: Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

8/5: Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon

8/6: Berwyn, IL @ The Wire