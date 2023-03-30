Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video

(Atom Splitter) Like Moths To Flames have dropped the video for the new single "Predestination Paradox." It marks the first new music since the 2021-released EP, Pure Like Porcelain.
The song points to an age-old conundrum of human existence - the desire to connect, all the while knowing that a connection can expire without any notice. Despite that potential pain, we still give into the desire to connect.
Musically, the song erupts like volcano, oozing breakdowns and violent vocals. "I think there are a lot of things that we all commit to, where we know how it will end," says LMTF's Chris Roetter. "This song is meant to portray the experience of learning that almost everything has an inevitable expiration date. We never know how much time we are offered or how much time is left, yet we still immerse ourselves in these deep relationships."
LMTF are currently in the studio working on new material with Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. The band is also touring with Currents this spring. All dates are below.
LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES ON TOUR:
WITH CURRENTS:
5/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
5/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
5/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
5/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
5/17 - Chicago. IL -Bottom Lounge
5/19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
5/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
5/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields
5/24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House
5/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
5/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
5/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
5/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
5/30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
5/31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
6/2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
6/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
6/4 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl
6/6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
6/7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
6/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames
Like Moths To Flames Share 'Views From Halfway Down'
Like Moths To Flames Deliver 'The Preservation of Hate' And Announce EP
Like Moths To Flames Stream Two New Songs
More Like Moths To Flames News
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video
KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour
Jimmy Page Shares Demo For Led Zeppelin Classic The Rain Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers Kick Off North American Tour Leg
Def Leppard Stream Animal Video From Drastic Symphonies
Dark Angel Pays Tribute to Founding Guitarist Jim Durkin
Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video