Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video

Single art

(Atom Splitter) Like Moths To Flames have dropped the video for the new single "Predestination Paradox." It marks the first new music since the 2021-released EP, Pure Like Porcelain.

The song points to an age-old conundrum of human existence - the desire to connect, all the while knowing that a connection can expire without any notice. Despite that potential pain, we still give into the desire to connect.

Musically, the song erupts like volcano, oozing breakdowns and violent vocals. "I think there are a lot of things that we all commit to, where we know how it will end," says LMTF's Chris Roetter. "This song is meant to portray the experience of learning that almost everything has an inevitable expiration date. We never know how much time we are offered or how much time is left, yet we still immerse ourselves in these deep relationships."

LMTF are currently in the studio working on new material with Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. The band is also touring with Currents this spring. All dates are below.

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES ON TOUR:

WITH CURRENTS:

5/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

5/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

5/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

5/17 - Chicago. IL -Bottom Lounge

5/19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

5/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

5/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields

5/24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

5/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

5/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

5/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

5/30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

5/31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6/2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

6/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

6/4 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

6/6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

6/7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

6/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

