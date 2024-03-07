Like Moths To Flames Deliver 'Kintsugi' Video And Announce New Album

Like Moths To Flames have released a music video for their new single "Kintsugi" to announce that they will be releasing their new album, "THE CYCLES OF TRYING TO COPE" on May 10th.

Atom Splitter sent over the following details about the song and album: Each single that the band has released is related to a coping "cycle" and associated word. "Kinstugi" is "Cycle Two: Fracture."

"Kintsugi" is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with a mixture including powdered gold - essentially repairing the cracks with gold.

"When things go wrong, I think we are left to pick up the pieces and forced to choose which piece to leave with," says singer Chris Roetter. "If it's not possible to leave with everything the way it was before it broke, how do you know what piece to hold onto?"

As for the album as a whole, Roetter shares, "The record encapsulates the many varying emotions we go through when trying to grow through life. The last few years, I really tried to harness some of those emotions as a catalyst to get through whatever I was going through at the time. I think we all have our own unique ways to cope and these are mine."

THE CYCLES OF TRYING TO COPE TRACK LISTING:

"Angels Weep"

"Paradigm Trigger"

"Over The Garden Wall"

"Gone Without A Trace"

"Dissociative Being"

"The Shepherd's Crown"

"To Know Is To Die"

"Kintsugi"

"Everything That Once Held It Together"

"The Depths I Roam"

" What Do We See When We Leave This Place?"

Related Stories

Like Moths To Flames Reveal 'Paradigm Trigger' Video

Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer

Like Moths To Flames Premiere 'Predestination Paradox' Video

Architects Cancel Tour With We Came As Romans and Like Moths To Flames

News > Like Moths To Flames