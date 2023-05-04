Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Like Moths To Flames have dropped the visualizer for new single "I Found The Dark Side of Heaven." The song is like a battering ram from start to finish, with gritty guitars, squealing riffs, and guttural screams anchoring the song's self-reflective concept.

"Over the last few years, a lot of us have felt like shells of our former selves," says Chris Roetter. "This is for the people who feel like they've been pushed so far away that no one sees them. I think it's easy to feel forgotten about and like you didn't matter. Some of my darkest days were an abyss that was never ending. When it's difficult to find anything to pull you out, sometimes you just have to accept that you're stuck."

"I Found The Dark Side of Heaven" follows last month's "Predestination Paradox." The two tracks marks the first new music from the band since the 2021-released EP, Pure Like Porcelain.

LMTF just wrapped up time in the studio, where they were working on new material with Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland.The band is also touring with Currents this spring. All dates are below.

LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES ON TOUR:

WITH CURRENTS:

5/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

5/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

5/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

5/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

5/17 - Chicago. IL -Bottom Lounge

5/19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

5/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

5/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields

5/24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

5/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

5/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

5/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

5/30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

5/31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6/2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

6/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

6/4 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

6/6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

6/7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

6/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

