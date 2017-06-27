Dethklok's Brendon Small Streams New Song 'My Name Is Murder'

Smalls has released a stream of the new single "My Name Is Murder" via YouTube, and the track has also been serviced to leading digital music retailers and streaming services.

Brendon had this to say about the song, "I wrote all the riffs for 'My Name Is Murder' in one sitting, and it quickly became a favorite while we were making the record. Story-wise, this song is about a bad dude doing very bad things, and writing from the POV of a bad guy is very, very fun for me." Stream the new single here.