Tommy Shaw Orchestra TV Concert Special Announced

The special is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 9, at 10pE following the season premiere of Rock And Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar at 9pE/6pP, which features Shaw and STYX with Sammy Hagar backstage at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas.

Sing For The Day! was filmed live at the Waetjen Auditorium in Cleveland, OH, in May of 2016, commemorating the 10th Anniversary of Styx's landmark collaboration with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra with an unforgettable night of music.

Highlights include renditions of the Styx classics "Too Much Time On My Hands," "Renegade," "Sing For The Day," and "Blue Collar Man," as well as Shaw's acclaimed solo hits "Diamond" and "The Great Divide," Damn Yankees classics "High Enough" and "Come Again," and many more. Watch the preview clip here.