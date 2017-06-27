Video From Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The band's 25-song set at the city's Gila River Arena opened with their 1977 classic, "We Will Rock You", and delivered hits from throughout the group's legendary catalogue as well as solo tracks from guitarist Brian May and singer Lambert.

The Queen / Lambert trek is a 7-week, 26-date arena run also includes two nights at The Hollywood Bowl this month as Queen debut a brand new state-of-the-art stage production that pays homage to the 40th anniversary of their biggest-selling studio album to date, "News Of The World."

The lineup delivered four songs from the project, including "Get Down, Make Love", "Spread Your Wings" and the finale of "We Are The Champions."

On the eve of the tour's launch, the pairing performed their 1989 hit, "I Want It All", on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch the official video footage and some fan captured videos here.