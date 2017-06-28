Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star

The two are neighbors and had a dispute over the noise involved in renovations being done to Williams' mansion. The pop singer made some disparaging remarks in off the record comments which later leaked.

Williams released the following statement this week, "I would like to offer my sincere apologies to Jimmy Page, my neighbour, for my comments made before Christmas about him in relation to my recent building works, in which I likened alleged behaviour on his part to suffering from a mental illness.

"Jimmy Page has explained to me that certain specific factual assertions which I made were in fact not true and I am happy to accept what Jimmy Page says. I understand why Jimmy Page will have found my comments offensive and I apologise for any hurt that they have caused him and his family as a result.

"I did not intend my comments - which, so far as I am concerned, were made privately - ever to be published. I regret that the press went on to report them and I hope that the press will now remove them"