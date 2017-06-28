Mr. Big, The Answer and Faster Pussycat Announce UK Tour

The band has recruited The Answer and Faster Pussycat to open for them on the six date tour which will include stops in Nottingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Wolverhampton.

They will kick things with the Nottingham show at Rock City on November 16th and conclude the trek on November 23rd at the Wulfrun Hall in Wolverhampton with tickets going on sale this Friday, June 30th at 10am local time.

Mr. Big UK Tour Dates:

11/16 Nottingham Rock City

11/17 Newcastle Northumbria Institute

11/19 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/21 Manchester Academy

11/22 Glasgow O2 ABC

11/23 Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall