Mr. Big, The Answer and Faster Pussycat Announce UK Tour
06-28-2017
Mr. Big

Mr. Big have announced that they will be heading across the pond this fall to launch a UK tour in support of their forthcoming album "Defying Gravity", which hits stores on July 7th.

The band has recruited The Answer and Faster Pussycat to open for them on the six date tour which will include stops in Nottingham, Newcastle, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Wolverhampton.

They will kick things with the Nottingham show at Rock City on November 16th and conclude the trek on November 23rd at the Wulfrun Hall in Wolverhampton with tickets going on sale this Friday, June 30th at 10am local time.

Mr. Big UK Tour Dates:
11/16 Nottingham Rock City
11/17 Newcastle Northumbria Institute
11/19 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/21 Manchester Academy
11/22 Glasgow O2 ABC
11/23 Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

