Mr. Big Announce Initial U.S. Dates For The BIG Finish Farewell Tour

(ABC) Earlier this summer, Mr. Big--Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar and vocals), Billy Sheehan (bass and vocals), Nick D'Virgilio (drums and vocals)--put on their signature top hats and old shoes for the launch of their last worldwide tour, aptly titled "The BIG Finish." Since the band's original drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, lost his battle with Parkinson's disease in 2018, the band now feels it's time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy.

The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

Now Mr. Big is ready to bring "The BIG Finish" to South America, Europe, and the U.S. The first batch of shows throughout the States will start January 12, 2024 in Houston, TX at the Rise Rooftop. More U.S. dates will be announced soon.

One particular aspect of this upcoming final run that MR. BIG are excited about to a man is the decision to perform the entirety of their breakthrough Platinum-selling 1991 album LEAN INTO IT from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist. (To be sure, the full setlist will encompass Mr. Big's entire career.) Fact is, LEAN INTO IT is the perfect litmus testament to the band's inherent dexterity at blending a variety of styles together, whether it's the heady rocking brew of "Green-Tinted Sixties Mind," the power-drilled and power-chorded identity checklist "Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy," or the truly heartfelt sentiments found within "To Be With You," MR. BIG's chart-topping, worldwide #1 smash hit single.

"I love playing the entire LEAN INTO IT record," says Paul Gilbert. "We've never done that until now, and the songs flow together really well. It's a first-class seat in the time-travel-machine back to 1992! I was amazed that during my guitar solo, the whole audience started singing along with me! That was the first time that has ever happened! That's what a live show is about!"

"We wanted to do a proper farewell, and this seems like the right way to do it," asserts Billy Sheehan. Notes Eric Martin, "If we were in the movie business, we'd just put it all up in lights and say, 'Welcome to The BIG Finish!' Seriously, I'm glad we're getting a chance to do it all onstage together as MR. BIG again and raise a flag to everything we've done as a band over the years."

Joining MR. BIG on drums for this special final world tour will be longtime friend of the band Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard, Big Big Train), stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who sadly passed away in 2018 following his heroic battle with Parkinson's disease. "We found a wonderful drummer in Nick, and he's got a great voice too," confirms Sheehan. "Nick has a vocal range similar to Pat's, and he'll be able to do the parts Pat did with a similar finesse. It's a big relief because MR. BIG has always been heavy on the harmonies. When the band began, we really relied on each other. We knew each guy would do exactly what he needed to do vocally and to do it righteously, on key, and in time. It's difficult to find a drummer who sings in that range, but Nick has the voice we really need onstage."

After 35 years of being addicted to that perpetually electrifying performance rush, the band feels it's finally time to collectively hang up their top hats and shoes after coming together for one final, extended curtain call - a curtain call that will take them on an all-out world tour commencing in 2023 that will go for as long as, well, as long as MR. BIG fans demand it.

Make sure to catch them before they bring down that final curtain, because when it's through, it's through.

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri 1/12 Houston, TX Rise Rooftop

Sat 1/13 Dallas, TX The Factory In Deep Ellum

Wed 1/17 Key West, FL Rokisland Fest

Sat 1/20 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

Sun 1/21 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

Tue 1/23 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

Wed 1/24 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Fri 1/26 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage

Sun 1/28 Warrendale, PA Jergel'S Rhythm Grille

Tue 1/30 Portland, ME Aura

Wed 1/31 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theater

Fri 2/2 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

Sat 2/3 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Tue 2/6 New York, NY Sony Hall

Wed 2/7 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Fri 2/9 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

Wed 2/14 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

Fri 2/16 Des Plains, IL Des Plains Theatre

Sat 2/17 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center

Tue 2/20 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Theatre

Wed 2/21 Minneapolis, MN Fitzgerald Theater

Fri 2/23 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

Sat 2/24 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

Sun 3/17 Koln, Germany Carlswerk Victoria

Tue 3/19 Nottingham, U.K. Rock City

Wed 3/20 Manchester, U.K. The Ritz

Fri 3/22 Wolverhampton, U.K. KK's Steelmill

Sat 3/23 London, U.K. 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Mon 3/25 Brussels, Belgium AB

Tue 3/26 Paris, France Bataclan

Thu 3/28 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

Sat 3/30 Barcelona, Spain Razz

Mon 4/1 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex

Wed 4/3 Milan, Italy Live Club

Thu 4/4 Ljubljana, Slovenia Kino Siska

Sat 4/6 Bratislava, Slovakia MMC

Sun 4/7 Budapest, Hungary Barba Negra

Tue 4/9 Kosice, Slovakia Kulturpark

Thu 4/11 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

Fri 4/12 Berlin, Germany Metropol

Sun 4/14 Maastricht, Netherlands Muziekgieterij

Mon 4/15 Esch-sur-alzette Luxembourg Rockhal

