Mr. Big Will Reunite Next Summer

Mr. Big frontman Eric Martin says that the band are planning to reunite next summer for a number of dates, their first since going on hiatus following the death of Pat Torpey in early 2018 from complications of Parkinson's disease.

Martin revealed the plans during an interview with The Metal Voice and also shared that they have a mystery drummer lineup to take part in the shows.

He said, "I'm here to tell you, folks, I have been talking about it lately. I still can't really say the drummer. Mr. Big it's definitely gonna happen, there's no question about it. It's gonna happen in the middle of 2023 (summer).

"There are going to be multiple dates. We are working on the US. Paul Gilbert is involved, the original guitar player. Billy Sheehan (Bass) and the spirit Pat Torpey.

"There will be a phenomenal drummer, it won't be Matt Starr, Matt is doing his own thing. We have this new drummer, I will tell you that he (Drummer) sends an audition video and I watched it and (he played), 'Lucky this time' which is a song that we've hardly ever done because mainly because it was really hard (for me) to sing it. It's on the 'Lean into it' album.

"What he did was, he thought he would one up the audition, so he played drums on it and he sang the lead and the harmonies, on everything. It was phenomenal.

"I don't want to mention the guy's name until the press release comes out. But the guy really stepped up and everybody knows him and then one really really cool thing is that he was a big fan of Pat Torpey. I think Pat he'd approve of this new mystery man."

