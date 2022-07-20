Little Big Town Delivering 'Rich Man' This Week

Little Big Town have announced that their new album, "Mr. Sun", will be hitting stores on September 16th, and a new single from the record, "Rich Man", will arrive this Friday, July 22nd.
"Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall," Karen Fairchild shares. "Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it's full of sunshine and joy."
"This album has a special feeling to it. We have collectively been through an unprecedented period making this album," adds Phillip Sweet. "Life is short; we are here to live it with the ones around us, loving them and ourselves the best we can. All the while, thankful for another turn around the sun."
Mr. Sun Tracklist:
All Summer (Karen Fairchild, Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos, Alysa Vanderheym)
Better Love (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Tofer Brown, Audra Mae)
Hell Yeah (Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard)
Mr. Sun (Sarah Buxton, Daniel Tashian)
Three Whiskeys and the Truth (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
One More Song (Tofer Brown, Sean McConnell)
Heaven Had a Dance Floor (Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Cary Barlowe, Jesse Frasure)
Gold (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Trent Dabbs, Luke Dick)
Rich Man (Jimi Westbrook)
God Fearing Gypsies (Karen Fairchild, Nicolette Hayford, Ashley Ray)
Different Without You (Corey Crowder, Jared Mullins, Steven Lee Olsen, Jordan Schmidt)
Whiskey Colored Eyes (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Song Back (Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Todd Clark, Sara Haze, Jason Saenz)
Something Strong (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
Last Day On Earth (Karen Fairchild, Trent Dabbs, Tommy English)
Friends of Mine (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Jimi Westbrook, Foy Vance)
