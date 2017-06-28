Prong Announce New Album 'Zero Days'

Tommy Victor had this to say about the new effort which he coproduced with Chris Collier, "I must say a lot of effort was put into this new 'Zero Days' recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones. Again the focus was on creating good songs.

"We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again and maybe even more than normally I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics. I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible. I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around.

"We are really pleased with the performances on this record, as well. It's a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a Prong record. It's definitely a record to listen to start to finish!!"

Tracklisting:

01. However It May End 3:36

02. Zero Days 3:35

03. Off the Grid 3:18

04. Divide and Conquer 3:16

05. Forced Into Tolerance 3:16

06. Interbeing 3:50

07. Blood Out of Stone 4:12

08. Operation of the Moral Law 3:30

09. The Whispers 3:19

10. Self Righteous Indignation 4:13

11. Rulers of the Collective 3:01

12. Compulsive Future Projection 3:10

13. Wasting of the Dawn 4:39

14. Reasons to Be Fearful 3:31 (CD version bonus track)