Black Label Society, Obituary and Prong Announce Tour

Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society have announced that they will be teaming up with Obituary and Prong for a North American tour that they will be launching this coming fall.
The two month long trek, dubbed the Doom Trooping over North America Tour, is set to kick off in Sacramento, California on October 1st at the Ace Of Spades.
They will crisscross the U.S. before concluding the tour in Albuquerque, NM at the Sunshine Theater on November 28th. See the dates for the tour below:
10/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
10/2 Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater
10/4 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
10/5 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
10/7 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/8 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/12 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
10/13 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
10/15 Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort
10/16 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
10/17 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago
10/18 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
10/19 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/21 Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi
10/22 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
10/23 Dothan, AL - The Plant
10/24 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
10/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
10/28 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/29 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10/30 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
10/31 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
11/2 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
11/4 Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium
11/5 Albany, NY - Empire Live
11/6 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
11/7 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
11/9 Hartford, CT - The Webster
11/10 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
11/11 Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
11/13 Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos
11/14 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
11/15 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
11/16 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
11/18 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/19 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11/20 Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/21 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11/23 Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
11/24 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas
11/26 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/27 Denver, CO - Summit Denver
11/28 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
