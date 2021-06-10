Black Label Society, Obituary and Prong Announce Tour

Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society have announced that they will be teaming up with Obituary and Prong for a North American tour that they will be launching this coming fall.

The two month long trek, dubbed the Doom Trooping over North America Tour, is set to kick off in Sacramento, California on October 1st at the Ace Of Spades.

They will crisscross the U.S. before concluding the tour in Albuquerque, NM at the Sunshine Theater on November 28th. See the dates for the tour below:

10/1 Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

10/2 Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater

10/4 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10/5 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

10/7 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/8 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/12 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

10/13 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

10/15 Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Casino Resort

10/16 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

10/17 Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

10/18 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/19 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/21 Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi

10/22 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

10/23 Dothan, AL - The Plant

10/24 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

10/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

10/28 Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

10/29 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10/30 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

10/31 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/2 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

11/4 Worcester, MA - Worcester Palladium

11/5 Albany, NY - Empire Live

11/6 Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

11/7 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

11/9 Hartford, CT - The Webster

11/10 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

11/11 Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

11/13 Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos

11/14 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

11/15 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

11/16 Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

11/18 Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

11/19 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

11/20 Grand Prairie, TX - The Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/21 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11/23 Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

11/24 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

11/26 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/27 Denver, CO - Summit Denver

11/28 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater



