Prong Share 'The Descent' Video

(Freeman) Prong will make their eagerly anticipated return with the impending release of their 13th studio album, 'State of Emergency', out October 6th, 2023 via Steamhammer / SPV.
Today, following their brutally honest latest singles "Breaking Point" and "Non Existence", the heavy metal cornerstones unveil their follow up entitled, "The Descent", accompanied by a new music video.
The track is a perfect blend of that impeccable recipe of punk, metal and thrash that makes up PRONG's signature sound, and shows Tommy Victor and the boys are primed and ready to tear some faces off with 'State of Emergency'!
About the new single, "The Descent", PRONG's main man had this to say,
"'The Descent' has a narrative of isolation, confusion, and hopelessness due to the intervention of media."
'State of Emergency' is a furious tableau of East Coast aggression, enveloped in that classic PRONG sound that never goes out of style.
Tommy Victor outlines the stylistic direction of the eleven songs that make up 'State of Emergency', "It's a very 'PRONG' record. I think it's totally genre-transcending and definitely ignores what's going on out there these days,"
Commenting on his artistic approach, Victor says: "I like all kinds of music. This record totally reflects that because it covers lots of different angles. At the same time,'State Of Emergency' is very guitar-oriented and a typical example of my style.'
Produced by the skillful hands of legendary producer Steve Evetts (Sepultura, The Dillinger Escape Plan), 'State of Emergency' surprises on the post-punk track "Disconnected" and then grooves on the title track. Originally released as a standalone single in early 2023, "Breaking Point" takes no prisoners with honest lyrics and cutting attitude, while hard hitting "The Descent" is a lightning quick, classic ripper. "Back (NYC)" has Victor saying: "To me it's as if Jimmy Page wrote a song playing through Dimebag's amplifier, with Henry Rollins singing. Kind of a weird experiment for sure!"
The album closes with a cover of "Working Man", by the legendary RUSH: "RUSH was the first power trio I ever saw live and I was blown away by them. 'Working Man' is so simple and it's so heavy. I also love the lyric. I thought it would be great tuned down a bit and slowed down, and I think we nailed it."
'State of Emergency' arrives perfectly in time for PRONG's upcoming headline tour and subsequent November dates with Life of Agony in Europe.
PRONG Tour Dates 2023
10/20: Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
w/ Life Of Agony:
01.11. DE-Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
03.11. DK-Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
04.11. SE-Gothenburg - Brewhouse
06.11. NO-Oslo - John Dee
07.11. SE-Stockholm - Slagt Kyrkan
09.11. DE-Leipzig - Täubchenthal
10.11. CZ-Brno - Freda
11.11. SK-Kosice - Collosseum
13.11. AT-Linz - Posthof
14.11. AT-Graz - PPC
15.11. AT-Innsbruck - Olympia World
17.11. BE-Ghent - Vooruit
18.11. NL-Klokgebouw - Helldorado Festival
