Voivod and Prong Teaming For North American Tour

(C Squared) Voivod and Prong are delighted to confirm their much-anticipated co-headline tour, set to take place in 2024. This tour marks a reunion of sorts for the two bands, who have long admired each other's work and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to hit the road together once again.

The decision to embark on this tour was an easy one for both bands, united by their fresh and acclaimed new records. Voivod, the Canadian heavy metal connoisseurs, recently released their latest album, Morgoth Tales, under the banners of Century Media, The Orchard, and Sony Music. This record is a testament to their enduring impact in the metal scene, showcasing their evolution and prowess.

Furthermore, Voivod's 2022 release, Synchro Anarchy, has garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Album in Canada. This recognition is a clear indicator of Voivod's undiminished skill and relevance in the genre.

The upcoming tour promises to be an exhilarating experience, as both VOIVOD and PRONG are known for their dynamic and powerful live performances. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic favorites, delivered with the raw energy and passion that both bands are renowned for.

VOIVOD and PRONG Full Dates:

Wed 2/28/24 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Thu 2/29/24 - Milwaukie, WI - The Rave

Fri 3/1/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Sat 3/2/24 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

Sun 3/3/24 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Mon 3/4/24 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Wed 3/6/24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Thu 3/7/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Fri 3/8/24 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

Sat 3/9/24 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Sun 3/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Tue 3/12/24 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

Wed 3/13/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Fri 3/15/24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Sat 3/16/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Sun 3/17/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record

Wed 3/20/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Thu 3/21/24 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center

Fri 3/22/24 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

Sun 3/24/24 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

Tickets will be available at 12pm EST on Friday, December 15th

Other previously announced, upcoming VOIVOD live dates are as follows:

VOIVOD - Live 2023/2024:

Sat 12/16/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell + Meshuggah & In Flames

Fri 2/23/24 - Joliette, QC - Centre Culturel Desjardins

Sat 2/24/24 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Centre Des Arts Juliette-Lassonde

And more international dates to be announced soon...

Related Stories

Voivod Release 'Fix My Heart (2023 Version)' Video

Voivod Share 'Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)'

Voivod Announce Ultraman EP

Voivod Announce 'Forgotten In Space' Box Set

News > Voivod