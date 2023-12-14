Voivod and Prong Teaming For North American Tour

(C Squared) Voivod and Prong are delighted to confirm their much-anticipated co-headline tour, set to take place in 2024. This tour marks a reunion of sorts for the two bands, who have long admired each other's work and have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to hit the road together once again.
The decision to embark on this tour was an easy one for both bands, united by their fresh and acclaimed new records. Voivod, the Canadian heavy metal connoisseurs, recently released their latest album, Morgoth Tales, under the banners of Century Media, The Orchard, and Sony Music. This record is a testament to their enduring impact in the metal scene, showcasing their evolution and prowess.
Furthermore, Voivod's 2022 release, Synchro Anarchy, has garnered significant acclaim, winning the 2023 Juno Award for Best Hard Rock/Metal Album in Canada. This recognition is a clear indicator of Voivod's undiminished skill and relevance in the genre.
The upcoming tour promises to be an exhilarating experience, as both VOIVOD and PRONG are known for their dynamic and powerful live performances. Fans can expect a blend of new hits and classic favorites, delivered with the raw energy and passion that both bands are renowned for.
VOIVOD and PRONG Full Dates:
Wed 2/28/24 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
Thu 2/29/24 - Milwaukie, WI - The Rave
Fri 3/1/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Sat 3/2/24 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar
Sun 3/3/24 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Mon 3/4/24 - South Salt Lake, UT - The Commonwealth Room
Wed 3/6/24 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Thu 3/7/24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Fri 3/8/24 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's
Sat 3/9/24 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
Sun 3/10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
Tue 3/12/24 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
Wed 3/13/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Fri 3/15/24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
Sat 3/16/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Sun 3/17/24 - St. Louis, MO - The Golden Record
Wed 3/20/24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
Thu 3/21/24 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
Fri 3/22/24 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
Sun 3/24/24 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
Tickets will be available at 12pm EST on Friday, December 15th
Other previously announced, upcoming VOIVOD live dates are as follows:
VOIVOD - Live 2023/2024:
Sat 12/16/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell + Meshuggah & In Flames
Fri 2/23/24 - Joliette, QC - Centre Culturel Desjardins
Sat 2/24/24 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC - Centre Des Arts Juliette-Lassonde
And more international dates to be announced soon...
Voivod Release 'Fix My Heart (2023 Version)' Video
Voivod Share 'Condemned To The Gallows (2023 Version)'
Voivod Announce 'Forgotten In Space' Box Set
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars- OneRepublic 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video- Stoned Cold Documentary- more
Rolling Stones Releasing 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)'- Black Veil Brides Recruit Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid For 2024 Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Launching New Era With Avatars
OneRepublic Premiere 'Dear Santa' Claymation Video
Stoned Cold Country Rolling Stones Tribute Documentary Released
Bruce Dickinson, Ian Astbury And Nancy Wilson On Season Finale Of The Power Hour
The Allman Betts Family Revival Celebrated Dickey Betts' 80th Birthday At Sold Out Show
Voivod and Prong Teaming For North American Tour
Queens of the Stone Age To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
ZZ Top Announce 2024 Summer Tour Dates