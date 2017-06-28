Tool '90 Percent There' On Music For New Album

Chancellor spoke with MetalSucks podcast about the band's just completed North American tour and was asked about the progress the band is making on the follow-up to their 2006 album "10,000 Days".

He told the show, "We're about 90 percent there, it's been like a crazy science project - kind of like a petri dish. We've just been really picky over what we want to put on this new album and really want to come up with something completely unique. Plus, we have endless amounts of material to sift through, so it's just been a process."

Justin also shared his thoughts on the band's recent tour, "It really is an evolving thing. Being out the last couple of weeks on the road and playing together, this year, we've really kind of hit a new level, I'd say. (We're) really excited to be around each other and we're gonna just bang it out when we get back home, we're ready to go."