|
Tool '90 Percent There' On Music For New Album
.
Tool bassist Justin Chancellor has revealed the good news for fans that the band has almost completed writing the music for their long awaited new studio album. Chancellor spoke with MetalSucks podcast about the band's just completed North American tour and was asked about the progress the band is making on the follow-up to their 2006 album "10,000 Days". He told the show, "We're about 90 percent there, it's been like a crazy science project - kind of like a petri dish. We've just been really picky over what we want to put on this new album and really want to come up with something completely unique. Plus, we have endless amounts of material to sift through, so it's just been a process." Justin also shared his thoughts on the band's recent tour, "It really is an evolving thing. Being out the last couple of weeks on the road and playing together, this year, we've really kind of hit a new level, I'd say. (We're) really excited to be around each other and we're gonna just bang it out when we get back home, we're ready to go."
Chancellor spoke with MetalSucks podcast about the band's just completed North American tour and was asked about the progress the band is making on the follow-up to their 2006 album "10,000 Days".
He told the show, "We're about 90 percent there, it's been like a crazy science project - kind of like a petri dish. We've just been really picky over what we want to put on this new album and really want to come up with something completely unique. Plus, we have endless amounts of material to sift through, so it's just been a process."
Justin also shared his thoughts on the band's recent tour, "It really is an evolving thing. Being out the last couple of weeks on the road and playing together, this year, we've really kind of hit a new level, I'd say. (We're) really excited to be around each other and we're gonna just bang it out when we get back home, we're ready to go."
• Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Receives Apology From Pop Star
• Rush Stars Receive Unusual Hometown Honor
• Tool '90 Percent There' On Music For New Album
• Metallica's Lars Ulrich Forwards Metal Blade Book
• Prong Announce New Album 'Zero Days'
• Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Add 18 Tracks To Album Reissue
• The Dead Daisies Announce Special Motorcycle Rally Shows
• Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Lead All-Star Live DVD Set For Release
• Europe Preview Final Countdown 30th Anniversary Show
• David Bowie's Labyrinth Getting Limited Colored Vinyl Reissue
• Iggy Pop And Josh Homme Preview 'American Valhalla' Documentary
• The Ramones Stream 'Pinhead' Remix From 'Leave Home' Reissue
• Mr. Big, The Answer and Faster Pussycat Announce UK Tour
• Insatia Recruit Ex-Arch Enemy Star For New Video
• U2's Adam Clayton Revealed Alcohol Troubles At MusiCares Award Ceremony
• Lil Kim Allegedly A Person Of Interest In Robbery
• The Chainsmokers Get Sentimental With 'Young' Lyric Video
• Lorde Thanks Fans For Making 'Melodrama' No. 1
• Bruno Mars And David Guetta Reveal 'Versace on The Floor' Remix
• Nick Jonas Releases 'Remember I Told You' Video
• Mac Miller Shares Ariana Grande Birthday Message
• Chris Janson Releases 'Redneck Life' Video
• Justin Bieber Declares Drake The 'Best of Our Generation'
• Singled Out: Midnight Beach's Fantasy
• Migos' Altercation With Joe Budden Video Goes Online
• Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss
• Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video
• Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks
• Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video
• Root 66: MandolinMan - Unfolding the Roots
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.