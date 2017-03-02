Patsy Cline American Masters Premieres This Weekend

03-02-2017

.

(PBS) Patsy Cline: American Masters will world premiere this Saturday, March 4 on PBS during Women's History Month. This year marks the 85th anniversary of country music singer Patsy Cline's birth (September 8, 1932) and 54th anniversary of her death (March 5, 1963).



Patsy Cline defined modern country music by using her singular talent and heart-wrenching emotional depth to break down barriers of gender, class and genre. Narrated by Rosanne Cash, Patsy Cline: American Masters examines the roots of Cline's impact to illuminate how she arrived at a pivotal moment in the evolution of American culture and synthesized country, pop and rock in a new way.With exclusive access to the Cline estate, the film features rare performances of "Walkin' After Midnight," "Come On In," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy" and more. The documentary also features exclusive archival interviews with Cline's contemporaries and new interviews with LeAnn Rimes, Kacey Musgraves, Rhiannon Giddens, Wanda Jackson, Bill Anderson, Beverly D'Angelo, Callie Khouri, Reba McEntire, Mickey Guyton, Terri Clark, and others. Watch a preview clip http://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/patsy-cline-film/7992/ here.

PBS submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.