Wynonna, Ashley McBryde Lead Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline Lineup

It's going to be an unforgettable evening with music's biggest artists as they honor the legendary Patsy Cline at "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline."

The musical event will take place at the historic Ryman Auditorium on April 22. Cline herself performed in the "Mother Church of Country Music" countless times and called Nashville home starting in 1959 when she moved to Music City to pursue her dreams.

The official Patsy Cline Museum, located on 3rd Ave in the heart of Nashville, is a favorite for locals and visitors to learn about the music, career and life of one of country music's female founders.

Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Rita Wilson and Home Free are just some of the top acts that will take the stage with inspiring and impactful performances. Attendees will celebrate among stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Kellie Pickler, Mickey Guyton and more for a captivating celebration of Patsy Cline's timeless melodies and extraordinary life.

WHAT: "Walkin' After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline"

WHERE: Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, Tenn.

WHEN: April 22; Doors: 6:30 Pm & Show: 7:30 Pm

WHO: Annie Bosko, Ashley McBryde, Beverly D'Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Dailey & Vincent, Grace Potter, Hailey Whitters, Home Free, Jaime Wyatt, Kellie Pickler, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Barnett, Michelle Wright, Mickey Guyton, Natalie Grant, Pam Tillis, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Reyna Roberts, Rita Wilson, Sara Evans, Tami Neilson, Tiera Kennedy, Tigirlily Gold and Wynonna.

