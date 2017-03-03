Iggy Azalea Releasing New Track Today, Addresses Album Delay

"I felt it was important to say; I know its [sic] been a long wait for my album--SORRY!," she wrote. "I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too--I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017."

2016 saw Azalea end her engagement to NBA player Nick Young amid allegations he had been unfaithful. "I really appreciate the patience," she continued. "I'm so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. I'll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support IGGY."