Iggy Azalea Shares 'Money Come (Remix)'

(align) Iggy Azalea has released the remix for her latest single "Money Come" with Ivorian Doll featuring Big Boss Vette. Produced by hit-maker Tricky Stewart ("Break My Soul," "Umbrella," "Touch My Body"), the sizzling summer anthem samples K7's "Come Baby Come," providing a fresh spin on the iconic 90s hit by blending nostalgia from the golden age of hip-hop with Iggy's distinctive flow and her unapologetic, razor-sharp lyrics.

With fiery new verses from Big Boss Vette and Ivorian Doll, Iggy delivers another empowering smash that joins her roster of all-female collaborations, including the Hot 100 Top 10 hits "Problem" with Ariana Grande and "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora.

Last month, Iggy released the video for the "Money Come," which sees her take over a corporation and assume the role of CEO by transforming the antiquated C-suite of men into a legion of powerful women. Directed by Christian Breslauer ("Kill Bill," "About Damn Time," "Industry Baby") and taking inspiration from The Wolf Of Wall Street, the video joined Iggy's iconic videography of other cinema-influenced visuals, including the record-breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 "Fancy," inspired by Clueless, and the Top 10 "Black Widow," inspired by Kill Bill.

"Money Come" was Iggy's first release since her acclaimed 2021 third studio album The End of an Era. After taking a break from music following its release, Iggy became reinvigorated as an artist when she toured alongside Pitbull on the back-to-back I Feel Good and Can't Stop Us Now tours, culminating in over 85 sold-out shows nationwide. Earlier this year, Iggy launched her multimedia project Hotter Than Hell via OnlyFans, and in 2022 sold a portion of her master recording and publishing catalog for an eight-figure sum. The second best-selling female rapper of all-time, Iggy has sold over 70 million records worldwide.

