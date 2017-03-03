Life Of Agony Release 'A Place Where There's No More Pain' Video

The album is set to be released on April 28th and the video for the title track was directed by Leigh Brooks and includes footage from the Hamburg and London stops of the group's recent European tour.

Life Of Agony's Alan Robert had this to say about the new clip, "We were looking to capture the raw energy of our live show with the new video for 'A Place Where There's No More Pain'.

"As a longtime LOA fan, Director Leigh Brooks instantly knew exactly what we were going for. He's been a fan since the early nineties and we finally met at the Electric Ballroom gig in London last year.

"He shot that show and we immediately became friends. He's a super talented guy with great vision and a deep passion for this band. He and his crew got pretty banged up shooting this one (laughs). They got right in the pit with their equipment - the poor guys! Leigh was one of the very first people outside of the band to hear the new music and he was completely psyched to be involved." Watch the video here.