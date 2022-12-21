Life Of Agony And Sick Of It All Plot 30 Sick Years Of Agony Tour

Tour poster

Life Of Agony have announced that they will be teaming up with Sick Of It All for the 30 Sick Years Of Agony North American tour leg early next year.

The tour will feature Life Of Agony performing their debut album, "River Runs Red" in full to celebrate the record's 30th anniversary. Bassist Alan Robert shared, "'River Runs Red' was an album that helped so many people get through some really dark times.

"It was raw, heavy and extremely emotional when it dropped back in '93. We had no idea the impact it would have on that generation, let alone being able to see it have such longevity three decades later."

Special guests for the trek will be announced at a later date. They will be kicking things off on March 9th at the Empire Underground in Albany, NY. See the dates below:

03/09 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY

03/11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

03/12 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

03/14 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

03/15 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

03/17 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

03/18 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

03/19 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

03/21 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL

03/22 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

03/24 - Jergel's - Pittsburgh, PA

03/25 - The Foundry - Cleveland, OH

03/26 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

03/28 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

03/29 - Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC

03/30 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH

04/01 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

Related Stories

All Hail The Yeti Launching Tour With Life Of Agony And Doyle

Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Life Of Agony Release 'Black Heart' Video

Life Of Agony Release Video Filmed At Haunted Mansion

Life Of Agony Music and Merch

News > Life Of Agony