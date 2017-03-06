Iggy Azalea Releases New Track 'Can't Lose'

The Australian rapper announced on Twitter that the track would debut Friday (March 3) and added that it will be included on her upcoming album Digital Distortion, the follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic.

"Can't Lose," which is supported by rapping and auto-tuned vocals by Lil Uzi Vert, rides a slow, lazy syncopated beat layered with swirling keyboards, skittering samples and a dreamy, effect-laden midsection. Read more and listen to the track here.