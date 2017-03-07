Bench Warrant Issued For Rapper Azealia Banks

The rapper faces charges including misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Back in 2015 eyewitnesses told People and Page Six that a fight broke out between Banks and two security guards at a New York City nightclub: one male and one female.

Sources say neither recognized Banks and she became irate--screaming, cursing and allegedly using racial slurs. Though she was admitted to the club, another altercation reportedly occurred which led the security team to eject Banks from the venue. Read more here.