Toto Announce North American Summer Tour

The veteran band will be launching the tour in support of their 2015 album "XIV" and it's set to kick off on June 2nd in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Grand Event Center.

The trek will feature Steve Lukather, David Paich Steve Porcaro, and Joseph Williams being joined by Lenny Castro, Shannon Forest, Shem von Schroeck and Warren Ham, according to ABC Radio.

Lukather had the following to say about the road trip, "We had such a great time last summer that we wanted to regroup and hit some cities we didn't get to last time."

An Evening With Toto Dates:

6/2 - Lake Charles, LA, Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Grand Event Center

6/3 - Biloxi, MS, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino - Hard Rock Live

6/4 - Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

6/6 - Durham, NC, The Carolina Theatre

6/7 - Charlotte, NC, Knight Theater

6/10 - Rama, ON, Canada, Casino Rama - Entertainment Centre

6/13 - Greensburg, PA, Palace Theatre

6/14 - Annapolis, MD, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

6/16 - Easton, PA, State Theatre Center for the Arts

6/17 - Lincoln, RI, Twin River Casino

6/18 - Wilkes-Barre, PA, The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

6/20 - Torrington, CT, Warner Theatre

6/21 - Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

6/23 - Peekskill, NY, Paramount Hudson Valley

6/24 - Waterloo, NY, Del Lago Resort and Casino - The Vine

6/25 - Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

6/28 - Saint Charles, IL, The Arcada Theatre

7/1 - Salina, KS, Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts