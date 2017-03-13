Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dr. Luke's Legal Team Want To Depose Kesha Fan
03-13-2017
.
Dr. Luke

(Radio.com) Dr. Luke's legal time filed a stipulation requesting certain documents from Kesha fan Michael Eisele on March 8th. Filed in the Supreme Court for the State of New York, the motion requests third party witness Eisele to produce information and documents about his #FreeKesha rallies and online petition.

Since he lives in Connecticut and isn't subject to New York's jurisdiction, the legal team has also requested an out-of-state deposition. The reason for Eisele's involvement has to do with claims that he colluded with Kesha to defame Dr. Luke.

According to Luke's attorneys, "Plaintiffs allege that Ms. Sebert and her representatives closely coordinated with Mr. Eisele to spread Ms. Sebert's defamatory statements and tarnish Plaintiffs' reputation. Plaintiffs further allege that Ms. Sebert, individually and through her representatives, has breached her contracts with Plaintiffs by, inter alia, encouraging and assisting Mr. Eisele in creating bogus Internet 'petitions' and in engaging in other tactics to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to terminate its business with Plaintiffs," (via Pitchfork). Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dr. Luke Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dr. Luke T-shirts and Posters

More Dr. Luke News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dr. Luke's Legal Team Want To Depose Kesha Fan

Dr. Luke Files Emails Refuting Kesha's Abuse Claims

Dr. Luke Camp Reacts To Kesha Leaked Emails Report

Dr. Luke Claims Kesha Owes Him Over $1.3 Million

Kesha And Dr. Luke Move To Amend Counterclaims

Kesha Opens Up Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

Kesha Drops California Suit Against Dr. Luke

Dr. Luke's Label Approves Kesha's Awards Performance

Kesha Seeking To Reopen Dr. Luke Lawsuit

Judge Throws Out Kesha's Legal Claims Against Dr. Luke


More Stories for Dr. Luke

Dr. Luke Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More- Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour- Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction- Bowie- more

Rush's Geddy Lee Will Not Perform At Rock Hall Induction- Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup- Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned- more

Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options?- Geddy Lee and Jon Anderson To Perform At Yes' Rock Hall Induction- Black Sabbath Confirm 'The End' Of The Band- more

Page Too:
Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested- Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date- James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story- Nicki Minaj Release New Tracks- more

Man Pretending To Be Justin Bieber Charged With Child Sex Crimes- Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran- Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement- more

Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face- Azealia Banks Arrest Warrant Canceled- Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Charge- Ed Sheeran Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles, Fleetwood Mac Festival Add Journey and More

Metallica Recruit Hip-Hop Star For North American Tour

Pearl Jam Invite Former Members To Rock Hall Induction

David Bowie Previously Unreleased Albums Set For RSD

Mick Jagger Guests On Brad Paisley's New Album

Quiet Riot Delay Album To Add James Durbin Vocals

Boston's Tom Scholz Honored By City For His 70th Birthday

Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows

Today Is The Day Stream Two Rare Tracks From Upcoming Reissue

Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video

AFI Announce New American Leg Of The Blood Tour

Eric Clapton Live With JJ Cale Released on Blu-Ray and DVD

Mindless Self Indulgence's Jimmy Urine Streams New Single

Chris Cornell Streams New Song 'The Promise'

Jack White Has Bowling Ball Dedicated To Bob Dylan

Singled Out: Edge Of Paradise's Alive

• more

Page Too News Stories
Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested

Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date

James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story

Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans With Release Of Three New Tracks

Margo Price Wins 2017 American Music Prize

Zac Brown Band Stream New Single 'Real Thing'

Dolly Parton's Cartoon Chicken Performance Preview Goes Online

311 Streaming New Song 'Too Much To Think'

Old Dominion Share New Song 'No Such Thing as a Broken Heart'

K.Flay Sends A Message With Her New Single 'High Enough'

Lorde Talks New Album 'Melodrama' And Song 'Liability'

New Politics Release Surprise New Track 'One Of Us'

Dr. Luke's Legal Team Want To Depose Kesha Fan

Jennifer Lopez Now Rumored To Be Involved With Alex Rodriguez

Elton John Unable To Get His Gangster Rap Fix

Carrie Underwood Receives Birthday Message From Country Legend

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.