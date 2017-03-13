K.Flay Sends A Message With Her New Single 'High Enough'

"I used to like liquor to get me inspired/ But you look beautiful, my new supplier," she speaks in a raspy whisper. "There [sic] are so many songs out there about getting f—ed up," Flay said about the song.

"I think a part of me was asking the question: 'What if I'm already high enough? What if I don't need anything but what I've got?' There are many moments in my life--whether it's because of a person or a place--that I don't want to feel altered or high or buzzed. I just want to feel exactly what I'm feeling." Read more here.