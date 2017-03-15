AJR Release 'Weak' Video and Announce Today Show Performance

The song comes from the group's latest EP "What Everyone's Thinking" and the track has also ready received over 103 Million streams on Spotify and landed in the top 30 in 25 countries.

The new video was directed by Shane Drake (Panic At The Disco, Paramore) and produced by London Alley Films and shows the band "trapped on a dimly lit subway car, later to be summoned by an alluring bright light." Watch the video here.