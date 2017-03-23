Harry Styles May Release New Music Next Month

Last year, McDaid said Styles' solo material will 'blow the socks off the world." "In marked contrast to One Direction's production by committee, Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of '70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular," the website reports.

"The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade." Styles signed to Columbia Records for the release of his solo material and CEO Rob Stringer promises that the former One Direction member is here to stay. Read more here.