Heart's Ann Wilson Adds New Leg To Solo Tour

The new round of dates will be getting underway on May 19th in Indio, CA at the Fantasy Springs Casino and will wrap up on July 2nd in Anaheim, CA at The Grove of Anaheim.

The new leg will also includes stops in various states across the country including Arizona, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, Iowa and Utah.

Wilson will be wrapping up the current leg on April 7th in Cranston, RI at the Park Theatre PAC and her Facebook page has the following to say about new live dates, "We are very excited to get to go and see new people. The show is always evolving and changing. We know you will love what we have come up with. See you at the show."

Ann Wilson of Heart Tour Dates:

3/29 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

3/30 - Westbury, NY - The Westbury Theatre

4/1 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

4/2 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4/4 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

4/7 - Cranston, RI - Park Theatre PAC

5/19 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

5/21 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

5/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

5/26 - Florence, KY - UC Health Stadium

5/28 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

5/31 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

6/1 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

6/3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Pavilion

6/4 - Houston, TX - Arena Theatre

6/6 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

6/8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

6/10 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theater

6/11 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre

6/13 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

6/14 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

6/16 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

6/17 - Warren, OH - W.D. Packard Music Hall

6/19 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre

6/21 - Cedar Falls, IA - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

6/26 - Layton, UT - Kenley Amphitheater

6/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

6/29 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fairgrounds

6/30 - San Rafael, CA - Marin County Fair

7/2 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove of Anaheim