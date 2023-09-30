Anne Wilson Streams 'REBEL (The Beginning)'

(UMG Nashville) Anne Wilson boldly transcends musical boundaries with the release of her latest offering, REBEL (The Beginning). The transformative three-pack, available now, marks the start of her new chapter seamlessly blending the Country and Christian genres.

Featured on today's brand-new three-pack is the title track "REBEL," Christian radio single "Strong" and forthcoming Country radio single "Rain In The Rearview." Wilson will release dual singles at Christian and Country radio with impact dates of today, 9/29, and 10/9 respectively.

"I am beyond excited to send this new music out into the world," shares Wilson. "These three songs felt like the perfect way to begin the next chapter of my musical journey. And I've got a lot more songs I've been writing, so this truly feels like the beginning of something special."

Kicking off the new chapter of music is the loud-and-proud title track "REBEL," in tribute to the original counter-culture movement that finds Wilson taking an "against the grain" approach. Backing defiant, almost dangerous-feeling vocals with roaring guitars, pounding drums and a gospel spirit, she delivers an up-tempo country-rock stomp that showcases her unwavering spirit.

Weary but never broken, Wilson lifts spirits with Christian radio single "Strong." Released today with an all-new lyric video, the epic ballad leaves listeners feeling empowered to face whatever challenge comes next.

With emotions gathering like a distant storm, Wilson belts her eyes-to-the-sky Country anthem, "Rain In The Rearview," determined to leave the past behind and chase a fresh start. Matching the dark, intricate Country sound is Wilson's hurricane-force vocal, set to impact radio waves on 10/9.

REBEL (The Beginning) track list:

"REBEL" (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo)

"Strong" (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo)

"Rain In The Rearview" (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Zach Kale, Jaren Johnston)

Wilson is taking her new music on the road as part of her first-ever headlining My Jesus Tour, accompanied by special guest Josh Baldwin. The 20-stop, sold-out tour kicked off last night (9/28) in Houston, Texas and is set to captivate audiences this fall in major cities nationwide including Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis and Chicago.

